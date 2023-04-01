Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.85. 768,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,547. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

