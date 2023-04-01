Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.37. 1,472,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,875. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.