Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $13.81 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Secret has a market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $17,580.71 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00151531 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038506 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000198 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 104.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00466993 USD and is up 17.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $21,689.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

