SelfKey (KEY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.59 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $50.22 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SelfKey has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

About SelfKey

SelfKey launched on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain-based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

