Senior plc (LON:SNR) Receives GBX 168 Average Price Target from Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 168 ($2.06).

SNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.15) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Senior stock opened at GBX 157 ($1.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £658.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,140.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. Senior has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 178 ($2.19). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.30. Senior’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, insider Bindi Foyle sold 28,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.06), for a total transaction of £47,696.88 ($58,602.88). 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

