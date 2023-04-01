Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 394,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SERA. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Stock Down 0.3 %

SERA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.83. 61,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,253. The stock has a market cap of $118.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Sera Prognostics has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

