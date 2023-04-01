Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock to Split on Wednesday, April 5th (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 5th. The 2.5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 5th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of SHECY stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.