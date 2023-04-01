Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Drops By 16.7%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of VCXA stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

