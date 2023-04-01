Short Interest in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Grows By 20.7%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the February 28th total of 789,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS remained flat at $3.97 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 96,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,137. 1stdibs.Com has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.04.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. 1stdibs.Com’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $37,140.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 163,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,453 shares of company stock worth $62,871. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,790 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 141.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 514,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 155.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

