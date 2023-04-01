Short Interest in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Increases By 27.0%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Price Performance

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

AEY opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.54. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

