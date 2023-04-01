Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Decreases By 16.5%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS BKKLY opened at $22.52 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

