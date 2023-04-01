Short Interest in Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Expands By 12.7%

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Baudax Bio Stock Down 0.6 %

BXRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,136. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $76.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($12.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Baudax Bio had a negative net margin of 4,629.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.53%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baudax Bio

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Baudax Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 82,870 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 428.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87,828 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baudax Bio by 682.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 235,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the first quarter worth $814,000.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

