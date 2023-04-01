Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Decreases By 20.0%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHOOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.44) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

boohoo group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $13.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

