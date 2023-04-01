Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Grows By 9.9%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,025,800 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 933,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,258.0 days.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.25. 225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830. Boralex has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11.

Get Boralex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex, Inc engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.