Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Expands By 24.6%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Bright Scholar Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Bright Scholar Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $689,000. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEDU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508. Bright Scholar Education has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates as a global premier education service company. The firm provides quality international education to global students and equips them with the critical academic foundation and skillsets necessary to succeed in the pursuit of higher education. It also complements its international offerings with Chinese government-mandated curriculum for students who wish to maintain the option of pursuing higher education in China.

