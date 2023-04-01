Short Interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Declines By 8.8%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the February 28th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 340,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

CBAK Energy Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 109,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,844. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.66. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles, light electric vehicles, electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high-power applications. It operates through the CBAK and Hitrans segments.

