Short Interest in Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Expands By 20.3%

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,180,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cenntro Electric Group Stock Performance

Shares of Cenntro Electric Group stock remained flat at $0.46 during trading hours on Friday. 2,604,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,507. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Cenntro Electric Group has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CENN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 87,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenntro Electric Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cenntro Electric Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849 shares during the period. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications.

