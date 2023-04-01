Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expands By 17.9%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 486,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.
NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 91,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. CEVA has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.25.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on CEVA. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.
CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.
