Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Expands By 17.9%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,200 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 486,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

CEVA Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 91,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,888. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91. CEVA has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CEVA. StockNews.com started coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised CEVA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

