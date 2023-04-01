Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Drops By 20.3%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 1,186,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.8 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
China Vanke stock remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Friday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.
China Vanke Company Profile
