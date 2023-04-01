Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Drops By 20.3%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 1,186,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.8 days.

China Vanke stock remained flat at $1.62 during trading hours on Friday. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

