Short Interest in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Expands By 21.7%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on KDNY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,747 shares of company stock worth $10,593,143. 23.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,163,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 136,182 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 41,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $23.15. 609,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,336. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.08.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 3,065.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

