Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Rises By 20.6%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $42,587.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,833 shares in the company, valued at $656,416.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,754 shares of company stock worth $84,752 and have sold 3,027 shares worth $76,362. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 12,591.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLY stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,154. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $198.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

