Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases By 25.5%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 912,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,008 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 2.6 %
RNP stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 149,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,188. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund (RNP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.