Short Interest in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Increases By 25.5%

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 912,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,008 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 746,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,250,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 2.6 %

RNP stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 149,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,188. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.