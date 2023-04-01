Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Declines By 20.4%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 130.3 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock remained flat at $30.46 during midday trading on Friday. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $34.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

