Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Increases By 17.7%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CMPX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. 199,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,912. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,451,873 shares in the company, valued at $22,843,347.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,451,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,843,347.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $355,300. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,126,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,557,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after buying an additional 1,557,630 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $2,509,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 2,230,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

Further Reading

