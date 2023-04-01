Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Expands By 20.6%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,400 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 28th total of 283,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,424.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

