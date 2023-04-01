Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Increases By 12.8%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Post Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.77. 88,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPSGY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.77.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

