Short Interest in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Increases By 12.5%

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 7,030,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 695,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DocGo by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rayliant Investment Research bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Stock Up 0.7 %

DCGO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 562,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,383. The stock has a market cap of $886.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.97. DocGo has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocGo ( NASDAQ:DCGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocGo will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

