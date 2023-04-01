Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Rises By 23.6%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DORM. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

Dorman Products Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 49.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 35.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 108,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $501.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

