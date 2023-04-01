Short Interest in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Rises By 23.3%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE EC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 1,739,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 115,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

