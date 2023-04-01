Short Interest in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Rises By 23.3%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Ecopetrol Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE EC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 1,739,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.41.
Ecopetrol Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 115,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecopetrol (EC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.