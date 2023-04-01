Short Interest in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Declines By 24.0%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 28th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. 1,236,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,355. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.19. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 7,691,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,982,000 after purchasing an additional 338,325 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 60.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,532,118 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $63,779,000 after buying an additional 273,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,506,191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,884,000 after buying an additional 101,538 shares during the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

