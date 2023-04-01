Short Interest in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Expands By 23.7%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 2,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $1,415,049.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,117,644.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $91,124.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,529 shares of company stock worth $6,872,199. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

Flywire Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

FLYW stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.36. 648,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,218. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $32.88.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.