Short Interest in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Expands By 22.2%

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $38.91. 31,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,852. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $42.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in General American Investors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

