Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Rises By 23.8%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 864,200 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.49. 763,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,116. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,114,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares in the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

