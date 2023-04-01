Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Declines By 14.3%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.0 days.
Lassonde Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LSDAF remained flat at $78.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72.
Lassonde Industries Company Profile
