Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Declines By 14.3%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LSDAF remained flat at $78.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $116.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.72.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Lassonde Industries, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing and sale of fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It is marketed under brands, such as Everfresh, Fairlee, Flavür, Fruité, Graves, Oasis, Allen’s, Orange Maison, Sunlike, Tropical Grove, Del Monte, Bright’s, Madelaine, and Rougemont.

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.