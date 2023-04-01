Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Decreases By 24.6%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 43,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,039. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 86.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 122,066 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,045,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 105,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

(Get Rating)

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.