Short Interest in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Decreases By 24.6%

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.96. 43,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,039. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.