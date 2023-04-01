Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Drops By 17.9%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,099,900 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 2,557,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 318.2 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MHSDF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

