Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Grows By 20.3%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
Shares of MIMTF remained flat at C$14.50 during midday trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.50.
Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile
