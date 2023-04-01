Short Interest in Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Expands By 21.5%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NWPHF remained flat at $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.02.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as develops Xadago for the treatment of levodopa induced dyskinesia.

