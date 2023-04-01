Short Interest in Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Expands By 21.5%

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 82,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NWPHF remained flat at $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.02.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newron Pharmaceuticals (NWPHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.