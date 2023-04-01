Short Interest in Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Decreases By 18.3%

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OBTC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. 4,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,515. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.75.

