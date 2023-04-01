Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Declines By 19.6%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,200 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the February 28th total of 268,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,831. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.77. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.73.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $180,883.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,066,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,730,721.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,487 shares of company stock valued at $802,107 in the last ninety days. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PC Connection by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth $242,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PC Connection by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PC Connection by 64.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.