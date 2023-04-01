Short Interest in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Increases By 24.1%

Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 513,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rain Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ RAIN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 76,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.10. Rain Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Rain Oncology will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rain Oncology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rain Oncology by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rain Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rain Oncology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rain Oncology by 224,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RAIN shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

