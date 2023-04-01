Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Decreases By 19.4%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 228,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.34.
About Roscan Gold
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roscan Gold (RCGCF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.