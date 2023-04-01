Short Interest in Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Decreases By 19.4%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RCGCF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 228,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Roscan Gold has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.34.

Get Roscan Gold alerts:

About Roscan Gold

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Roscan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Roscan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roscan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.