Short Interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Decreases By 19.4%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 642,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on TCRR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 price target (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.
TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %
NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 160,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.88.
Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics
About TCR2 Therapeutics
TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.