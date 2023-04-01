Short Interest in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Decreases By 19.4%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 642,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCRR. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.68 price target (down previously from $2.18) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho downgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $1.72 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.91.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:TCRR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.50. 160,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,952. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Institutional Trading of TCR2 Therapeutics

About TCR2 Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

See Also

