Short Interest in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Grows By 12.9%

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 28th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

Shares of EL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.00. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $289.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.43.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

