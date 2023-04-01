Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.
NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $23.90.
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
