Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Maxim Group

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sientra by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sientra by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.