SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Trading Up 10.9 %

Shares of SGMA opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 540.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,972 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm also manufactures printed circuit board assemblies and assembled electronic products. It offers automatic and manual assembly and the testing of products, material sourcing and procurement, manufacturing and test engineering support, design services, warehousing and distribution service, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

