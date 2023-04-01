SOL Capital Management CO Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. International Bancshares makes up 2.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.41% of International Bancshares worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. 377,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

