SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,450 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.95. 4,449,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,557. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

