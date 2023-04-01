SOL Capital Management CO Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.56. The stock had a trading volume of 475,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,430. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

