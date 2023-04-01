Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.28

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and traded as low as $10.80. Solera National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.